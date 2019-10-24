Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,763 Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised their target price on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $58.32 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.