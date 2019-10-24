Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Trading 9.1% Higher

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares traded up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.49, 677,132 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 362,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 459.96% and a negative net margin of 597.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $64,734.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,461.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $30,542.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,338 shares in the company, valued at $363,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,079 shares of company stock worth $145,472. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 501,177 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 678,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 470,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,233,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

