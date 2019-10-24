Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of PRTK opened at $3.70 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 459.96% and a negative net margin of 597.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $64,734.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,461.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $30,542.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,079 shares of company stock worth $145,472 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $82,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

