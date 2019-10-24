Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.58, 395,393 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 409,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pacific Ethanol from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.12 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. Analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neil M. Koehler acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 932,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,801.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the second quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 615,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 677,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.