Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 350,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,506,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $95.49.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.744 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

