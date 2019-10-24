Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.23), 40,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 67,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.25).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 million and a P/E ratio of -41.52.

In related news, insider Christian Gurth Hoyer Millar acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £12,040 ($15,732.39). Also, insider Stephen Charles Diggle acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,040.38). In the last quarter, insiders bought 100,906 shares of company stock worth $9,216,322.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

