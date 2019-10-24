OWNDATA Hits Market Capitalization of $541,762.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $541,762.00 and $13,850.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00065746 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00394332 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013374 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009696 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001452 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

