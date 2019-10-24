OVCODE Price Reaches $0.0228 on Top Exchanges (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. OVCODE has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $1,068.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OVCODE token can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, OVCODE has traded 53.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00223413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.01462637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00094031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OVCODE

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,848,912 tokens. OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com . OVCODE’s official message board is medium.com/@ovcode . OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

