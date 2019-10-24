Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $44.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 513,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 149,855 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,497,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after buying an additional 84,205 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 347,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after buying an additional 76,534 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,373,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIDS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.46. 34,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,470. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.53. Orthopediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.32 million, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 0.21.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Orthopediatrics’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

