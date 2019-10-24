ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.08

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLCLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

