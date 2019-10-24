Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) Senior Officer Ryan Goodman Buys 40,000 Shares

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) Senior Officer Ryan Goodman acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,218.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$0.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. The company has a market cap of $136.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Orezone Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.88.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

