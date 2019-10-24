O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.12-$4.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.19. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $17.75-17.85 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $36.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $437.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $314.14 and a 12-month high of $442.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.88 and its 200-day moving average is $385.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $411.93.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $241,319.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,509.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 150 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

