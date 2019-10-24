O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.75-$17.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.11 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $17.75-17.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $455.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $411.93.

ORLY traded up $36.77 on Thursday, hitting $437.30. 1,612,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,214. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $314.14 and a 52 week high of $442.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

