Orange (EPA:ORA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.29

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and traded as low as $14.67. Orange shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 6,329,080 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORA. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.60 ($19.30) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

