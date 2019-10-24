Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 139,455 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oragenics in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.