Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 778,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $42,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in Oracle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $246,729.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $177.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

