Open Text (OTEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Open Text had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Open Text has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Open Text to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.