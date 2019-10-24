Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stake Trimmed by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Open Text accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial initiated coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.82. 45,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,215. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Open Text had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.