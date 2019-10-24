Open Platform (OPEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,831.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Open Platform has a market cap of $527,180.00 and $12,831.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00223413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.01462637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00094031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 718,950,534 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

