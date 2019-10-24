OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

OCX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of OCX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,318. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

In related news, Director Andrew Arno purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $105,380.00. Insiders purchased a total of 2,071,000 shares of company stock worth $3,553,480 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 156,505 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

