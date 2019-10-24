OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 900 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $175.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $176.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.21.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.