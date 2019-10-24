OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 452 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 217,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 43,351 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $247.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

