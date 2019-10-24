OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.05. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $107.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.31.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.