OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB opened at $134.29 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

