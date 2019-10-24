OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 512 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genpact by 109.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Genpact in the second quarter worth $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 741.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the second quarter worth $133,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,878,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $76,085,719.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,580,720 shares of company stock valued at $509,578,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

