Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 84,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $516.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 26.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,500 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $357,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLBK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

