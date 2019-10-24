Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on ODFL. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.42.
ODFL traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.97. 75,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.52. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $183.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,610.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $38,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
