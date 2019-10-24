Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ODFL. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

ODFL traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.97. 75,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.52. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $183.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,610.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $38,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

