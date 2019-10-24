OKB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66.35 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $47.26 million and approximately $66.35 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can now be bought for $2.36 or 0.00031523 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00042713 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.30 or 0.06219998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00047721 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

