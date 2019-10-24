Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Acquires $33,820.00 in Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.82 per share, with a total value of $33,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $260.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.08. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 713,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,287,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

