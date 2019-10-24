Octopus AIM VCT plc (OOA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Octopus AIM VCT plc (LON:OOA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
OOA opened at GBX 91 ($1.19) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.08. Octopus AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.42). The stock has a market cap of $109.26 million and a P/E ratio of -7.98.
Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile
Further Reading: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.