Octopus AIM VCT plc (OOA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Octopus AIM VCT plc (LON:OOA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

OOA opened at GBX 91 ($1.19) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.08. Octopus AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.42). The stock has a market cap of $109.26 million and a P/E ratio of -7.98.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company aims to provide shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominately alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as construction and building, general retailers, telecommunication services, chemicals, software, media, general financial, healthcare equipment, food producers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, leisure and hotels, industrial, oil equipment, electronic and electric, food producers and processors, oil services, technology hardware, engineering and machinery, oil equipment and support services, among others.

