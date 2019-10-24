Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will post $472.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.63 million and the lowest is $391.00 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $546.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $920.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, Director John E. Hagale bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid bought 45,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 196,328 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.