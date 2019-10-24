Oakbrook Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,050 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $41.39 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.48%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $45.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 78,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $3,135,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,975.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,667.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.