Oakbrook Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,900 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 6,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.73.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

