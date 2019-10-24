Oakbrook Investments LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the second quarter worth $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the second quarter worth $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Legg Mason by 19.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

LM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 target price on Legg Mason and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Shares of Legg Mason stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Legg Mason Inc has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

