Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 153.2% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $2,023,592.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,220.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burkhard Prause sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $674,557.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

