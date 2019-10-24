Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:NRI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 16930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.44). The business had revenue of C$16.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

