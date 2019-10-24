Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Receives C$5.52 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.52.

NVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

TSE NVA traded down C$0.08 on Monday, reaching C$2.00. 704,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.80. The company has a market cap of $468.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.39 and a 12 month high of C$6.00.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

