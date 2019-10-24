Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.08

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.08 and traded as high as $13.57. Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 4,714 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC)

Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Connecticut. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Connecticut income taxes.

