Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,522 Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Monarch Casino & Resort at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $59,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $772.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $48.71.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,247.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 380,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,133,375.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

