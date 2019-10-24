Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 577,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Daseke at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Daseke by 3,804.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 4,428,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Daseke by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 253,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Daseke by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,122 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Daseke by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Daseke by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Sinclair purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Easter purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock worth $151,070. Company insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Daseke Inc has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $450.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Daseke Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.