Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 842,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AT. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 513.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 147,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 123,756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 247,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $259.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.80. Atlantic Power Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 686.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

