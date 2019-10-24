Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 842,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AT. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 513.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 147,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 123,756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 247,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AT opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $259.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.80. Atlantic Power Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.
AT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.
Atlantic Power Profile
Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.
