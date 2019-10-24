Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 103,844 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in CryoPort in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CryoPort in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CryoPort in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in CryoPort by 5.8% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in CryoPort during the second quarter worth about $404,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 0.81. CryoPort Inc has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. BidaskClub cut shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

