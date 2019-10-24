Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 128,459 Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Stemline Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after acquiring an additional 237,768 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 858,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 343,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STML shares. ValuEngine cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 35,010 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $515,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STML opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.41. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Research analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

