Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Cap Tops $5.06 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Huobi. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $5.06 million and $183,481.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,935,523,626 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BITBOX, Binance, Koinex, Upbit, CoinBene, Zebpay, Bittrex, Bitbns, Bitrue, WazirX, Ethfinex, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

