Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.82. The company had a trading volume of 32,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.90. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $101.50.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,682,259. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Northern Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,920,000 after purchasing an additional 390,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,572,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northern Trust by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,470,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,360,000 after purchasing an additional 313,777 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

