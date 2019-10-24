Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $100.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $2,152,771.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $9,682,259 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

