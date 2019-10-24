Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Position in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in HyreCar by 19.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on HyreCar in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $6.50 price target on HyreCar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.67. HyreCar Inc has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 96.78% and a negative net margin of 61.94%. On average, analysts expect that HyreCar Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

