Northern Trust Corp Invests $106,000 in Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $159.93 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideanomics had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

