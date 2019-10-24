Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.67

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $12.10. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 183 shares trading hands.
NTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.99.
Northern Technologies International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTIC)
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
Read More: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.