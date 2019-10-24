Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.67

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $12.10. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 183 shares trading hands.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth about $747,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 31.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

