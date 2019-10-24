North American Palladium (TSE:PDL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.57

North American Palladium Ltd. (TSE:PDL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.57 and traded as high as $19.65. North American Palladium shares last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 36,840 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North American Palladium from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Palladium in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get North American Palladium alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

North American Palladium (TSE:PDL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$125.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Palladium Ltd. will post 2.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Palladium Company Profile (TSE:PDL)

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Palladium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Palladium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.